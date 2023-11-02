Will Max Domi Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 2?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Max Domi going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Max Domi score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Domi stats and insights
- Domi is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
