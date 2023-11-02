The Toronto Maple Leafs, Max Domi among them, play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at TD Garden. There are prop bets for Domi available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Max Domi vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Domi Season Stats Insights

Domi's plus-minus this season, in 13:32 per game on the ice, is -1.

Through nine games this year, Domi has yet to score a goal.

In three of nine games this year, Domi has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Domi has posted an assist in a game three times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 39.2% that Domi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.6% of Domi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Domi Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 14 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 1 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

