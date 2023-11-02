Should you wager on Mikael Granlund to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund 2022-23 stats and insights

Granlund scored in nine of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

On the power play, Granlund posted one goal and 11 assists.

He posted an 8.3% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

