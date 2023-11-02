Should you wager on Mikael Granlund to find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Granlund scored in nine of 79 games last season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • On the power play, Granlund posted one goal and 11 assists.
  • He posted an 8.3% shooting percentage, taking 1.5 shots per game.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Canucks allowed 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL play.
  • The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

