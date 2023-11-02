Mikael Granlund will be among those in action Thursday when his San Jose Sharks meet the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose. Considering a wager on Granlund? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mikael Granlund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Granlund Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Granlund's plus-minus rating last season was -15, in 17:36 per game on the ice.

He scored a goal in a game nine times last season in 79 games played, including multiple goals once.

Granlund had an assist in 27 games last season out of 79 games played, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 45.5% that he goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Granlund going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Granlund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +15.

