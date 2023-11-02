Can we count on Mike Hoffman finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

  • Hoffman is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Canucks.
  • Hoffman has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

  • The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

