The San Jose Sharks, with Mike Hoffman, are in action Thursday against the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Hoffman? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mike Hoffman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hoffman Season Stats Insights

Hoffman has averaged 15:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Hoffman has yet to score a goal through nine games this season.

In one of nine games this season, Hoffman has recorded a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

In one of nine games this year, Hoffman has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Hoffman's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hoffman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hoffman Stats vs. the Canucks

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+15) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 1 1 Points 1 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.