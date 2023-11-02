On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Mitchell Marner going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mitchell Marner score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Marner stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Marner has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Marner's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.