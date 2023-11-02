The Toronto Maple Leafs, Mitchell Marner included, will meet the Boston Bruins on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Marner's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Mitchell Marner vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Marner Season Stats Insights

Marner has averaged 21:56 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Marner has a goal in two of nine games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Marner has a point in seven of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Marner has posted an assist in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Marner's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 71.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Marner has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marner Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 4 8 Points 5 2 Goals 1 6 Assists 4

