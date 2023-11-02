Will Morgan Rielly Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 2?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Morgan Rielly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Morgan Rielly score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Rielly stats and insights
- In two of nine games this season, Rielly has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Bruins.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Rielly averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 14 total goals (1.6 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
