The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Morgan Rielly, will be in action Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Looking to wager on Rielly's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Morgan Rielly vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Rielly has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 24:02 on the ice per game.

Rielly has a goal in two of nine games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Rielly has a point in four games this season (out of nine), including multiple points three times.

Rielly has an assist in four of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Rielly hits the over on his points over/under is 52.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rielly going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Rielly Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 14 total goals (1.6 per game).

The team's +15 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 4 7 Points 1 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

