Will Nikita Okhotyuk Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 2?
Can we count on Nikita Okhotyuk finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Okhotyuk 2022-23 stats and insights
- Okhotyuk scored in one of 10 games last season, and it was just a single goal.
- Okhotyuk produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 16.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.
Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Canucks earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
