Can we count on Nikita Okhotyuk finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Nikita Okhotyuk score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Okhotyuk 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Okhotyuk scored in one of 10 games last season, and it was just a single goal.
  • Okhotyuk produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 16.7% shooting percentage, taking 0.4 shots per game.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Canucks gave up 296 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 25th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Canucks earned one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

