In the upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Nikolai Knyzhov to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nikolai Knyzhov score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700

Knyzhov stats and insights

Knyzhov is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Canucks.

Knyzhov has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

