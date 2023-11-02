On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Noah Dobson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Dobson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

