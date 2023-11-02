On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Washington Capitals. Is Noah Dobson going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

Dobson has scored in three of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Dobson averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

