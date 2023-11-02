Noah Dobson will be in action when the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals play on Thursday at Capital One Arena, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Dobson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Noah Dobson vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Dobson has averaged 25:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

In three of eight games this year, Dobson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Dobson has a point in six games this year (out of eight), including multiple points three times.

Dobson has posted an assist in a game five times this year in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Dobson hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 47.6% of Dobson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Dobson Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 26 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 8 Games 4 9 Points 2 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

