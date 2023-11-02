Can we anticipate Noah Gregor lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Noah Gregor score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Gregor stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Gregor scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Gregor has zero points on the power play.

Gregor averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 14 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

