Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will play the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. If you'd like to wager on Palat's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ondrej Palat vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Palat has averaged 14:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Palat has yet to score a goal through eight games this year.

Palat has recorded a point twice this year in eight games played, but did not have multiple points in either of those games.

Palat has an assist in two of eight games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Palat's implied probability to go over his point total is 43.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Palat Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are conceding 37 total goals (4.1 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -5 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 3 2 Points 1 0 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.