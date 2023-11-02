For those looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Ryan Carpenter a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Carpenter 2022-23 stats and insights

Carpenter scored in one of 22 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Carpenter produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 5.9% shooting percentage, taking 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Canucks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Canucks conceded 296 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 25th in NHL action.

The Canucks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 24.7 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.