The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

