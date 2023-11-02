Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 2?
The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Ryan Nugent-Hopkins score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Nugent-Hopkins stats and insights
- In two of eight games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Stars yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Nugent-Hopkins' shooting percentage is 10.5%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.
- So far this season, the Stars have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
