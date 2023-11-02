Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Dallas Stars at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Does a wager on Nugent-Hopkins intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has averaged 20:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Nugent-Hopkins has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In three of eight games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of eight games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Nugent-Hopkins' implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 3 7 Points 5 2 Goals 1 5 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.