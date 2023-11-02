Will Sebastian Aho Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 2?
The New York Islanders' upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Aho stats and insights
- Aho is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Aho has no points on the power play.
Capitals defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Capitals are giving up 26 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 18.5 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
