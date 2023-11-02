In the upcoming matchup against the Minnesota Wild, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Timo Meier to score a goal for the New Jersey Devils? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In one of eight games this season, Meier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Wild this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 6.7% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have given up 37 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

