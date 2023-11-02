Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will face the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Xcel Energy Center. Does a wager on Meier intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Timo Meier vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Meier has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 16:44 on the ice per game.

Meier has scored a goal in one of eight games this year.

Meier has recorded a point in a game five times this year over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Meier has an assist in five of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Meier's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Meier has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Meier Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 37 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 30th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 4 7 Points 4 1 Goals 2 6 Assists 2

