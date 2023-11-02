Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 2?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Tomas Hertl find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230
Hertl stats and insights
- In one of nine games this season, Hertl scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Hertl's shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages two shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- On defense, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
