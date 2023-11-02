Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will play the Vancouver Canucks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Hertl against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tomas Hertl vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Hertl has averaged 20:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Hertl has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hertl has registered a point in a game four times this year out of nine games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hertl has an assist in three of nine games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Hertl hits the over on his points over/under is 63.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 48.8% chance of Hertl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hertl Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 9 Games 4 5 Points 3 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.