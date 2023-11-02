When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Ty Emberson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Ty Emberson score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Emberson stats and insights

Emberson is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Emberson has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Canucks have one shutout, and they average 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

