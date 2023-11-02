The Toronto Maple Leafs, with Tyler Bertuzzi, take the ice Thursday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Bertuzzi in that upcoming Maple Leafs-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Bertuzzi has averaged 15:52 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

In two of nine games this year, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Bertuzzi has a point in three games this season through nine games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Bertuzzi has had an assist in one of nine games this season.

The implied probability that Bertuzzi hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), which ranks first in the league for the fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +15.

