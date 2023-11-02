For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Toffoli a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

In four of eight games this season, Toffoli has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.

Toffoli has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.

He has a 23.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.