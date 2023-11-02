For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Minnesota Wild on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Toffoli a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • In four of eight games this season, Toffoli has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Wild this season, and has scored one goal.
  • Toffoli has picked up three goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 23.3% shooting percentage, attempting 3.8 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 37 total goals (4.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

