The New Jersey Devils, including Tyler Toffoli, take the ice Thursday against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Toffoli in the Devils-Wild matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

Toffoli's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:00 per game on the ice, is -1.

In four of eight games this year Toffoli has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In six of eight games this year, Toffoli has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of eight games this season, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 62.5% that Toffoli hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 40.8% of Toffoli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have conceded 37 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 8 Games 4 10 Points 3 7 Goals 3 3 Assists 0

