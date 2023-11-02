When the Edmonton Oilers square off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Warren Foegele find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

Foegele has scored in two of eight games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Stars yet this season.

Foegele has zero points on the power play.

Foegele averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

