In the upcoming game versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect William Eklund to score a goal for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in one of nine games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canucks yet this season.

Eklund has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Eklund's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 21 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.3 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

