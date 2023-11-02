William Eklund will be among those on the ice Thursday when his San Jose Sharks play the Vancouver Canucks at SAP Center at San Jose. Fancy a bet on Eklund? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and NBCS-CA

ESPN+ and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Eklund has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In one of nine games this year, Eklund has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

He has two games with a point this season, but in nine contests Eklund has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Eklund has had an assist in one of nine games this year.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Eklund goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Eklund has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 21 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +15.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.