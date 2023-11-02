On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is William Nylander going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nylander stats and insights

In five of nine games this season, Nylander has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

On the power play, Nylander has accumulated two goals and three assists.

Nylander averages 4.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have allowed 14 goals in total (just 1.6 per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.6 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.