William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will meet the Boston Bruins at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Fancy a bet on Nylander? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Nylander vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Nylander has averaged 19:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Nylander has netted a goal in a game five times this season in nine games played, including multiple goals once.

Nylander has recorded a point in all nine games he's played this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Nylander has an assist in seven of nine games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Nylander's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he hits the over.

Nylander has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nylander Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 14 goals in total (only 1.6 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 9 Games 4 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.