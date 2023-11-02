The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Zach Hyman find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

In three of eight games this season, Hyman has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Stars.

Hyman has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Stars have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.9 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

