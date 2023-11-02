The Edmonton Oilers, with Zach Hyman, are in action Thursday against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Hyman against the Stars, we have lots of info to help.

Zach Hyman vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:31 per game on the ice, is 0.

In three of eight games this year, Hyman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hyman has recorded a point in a game five times this season over eight games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hyman has posted an assist in a game four times this season in eight games played, including multiple assists once.

Hyman has an implied probability of 66.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hyman has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hyman Stats vs. the Stars

On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 20 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 3 9 Points 1 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 0

