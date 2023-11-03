Alex Tuch Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flyers - November 3
Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Tuch's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Alex Tuch vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)
Sabres vs Flyers Game Info
Tuch Season Stats Insights
- Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 18:05 per game on the ice, is +1.
- Tuch has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.
- In five of 10 games this season, Tuch has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Tuch has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.
Tuch Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers have conceded 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|10
|Games
|4
|7
|Points
|5
|1
|Goals
|3
|6
|Assists
|2
