Alex Tuch and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. If you'd like to wager on Tuch's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alex Tuch vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 18:05 per game on the ice, is +1.

Tuch has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.

In five of 10 games this season, Tuch has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Tuch has an assist in five of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Tuch's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tuch going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Tuch Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 4 7 Points 5 1 Goals 3 6 Assists 2

