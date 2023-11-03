On Friday at 8:00 PM ET, the New Jersey Devils square off with the St. Louis Blues. Is Alexander Holtz going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Alexander Holtz score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Holtz stats and insights

Holtz has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Holtz has no points on the power play.

Holtz's shooting percentage is 21.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

