Will Bobby Brink Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 3?
Can we count on Bobby Brink lighting the lamp when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Brink stats and insights
- In one of nine games so far this season, Brink has scored, and he had more than one goal in that game.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- Brink has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are allowing 29 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
