The Philadelphia Flyers, with Bobby Brink, will be in action Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Buffalo Sabres. Prop bets for Brink are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bobby Brink vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brink Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Brink has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 14:45 on the ice per game.

Through nine games played this season, Brink has scored at least one goal on one occasion and had multiple goals in that game.

Brink has a point in four of nine games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Brink has posted an assist in a game three times this year in nine games played, including multiple assists once.

Brink's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Brink having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Brink Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 9 Games 1 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.