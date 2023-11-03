Will Brendan Smith Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 3?
Can we anticipate Brendan Smith lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Smith stats and insights
- Smith is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- Smith has zero points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Devils vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
