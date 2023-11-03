Can we anticipate Brendan Smith lighting the lamp when the New Jersey Devils face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.5 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

