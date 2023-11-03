The New York Knicks (2-3) go up against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at Fiserv Forum on November 3, 2023.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks made 47.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Knicks allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Milwaukee shot higher than 46.2% from the field, it went 39-6 overall.

The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA. The Knicks ranked second.

Last year, the 116.9 points per game the Bucks averaged were only 3.8 more points than the Knicks allowed (113.1).

Milwaukee had a 42-6 record last season when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, the Bucks averaged 3.8 more points per game (118.8) than they did in road games (115.0).

Milwaukee ceded 112.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 114.1 in away games.

The Bucks sunk 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

