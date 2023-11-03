Player props are available for Giannis Antetokounmpo and Julius Randle, among others, when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Bucks vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: +122)
  • Antetokounmpo has racked up 24.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.0 points less than Friday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebound average of 11.5 is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (10.5).
  • Antetokounmpo has averaged 3.0 assists per game this year, 1.5 less than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's 0.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +122) 5.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +112)
  • The 24.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Friday is 2.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.5).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 6.0 is 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
  • Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Friday's over/under.
  • He makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday (3.5).

Malik Beasley Props

PTS 3PM
9.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: +112)
  • Friday's over/under for Malik Beasley is 9.5 points, 2.0 fewer than his season average.
  • Beasley averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
17.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: +162)
  • Randle's 13.7 points per game are 3.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.
  • He averages 3.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 8.5).
  • Randle averages 6.7 assists, 3.2 more than his over/under for Friday.
  • Randle, at 2.0 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +150)
  • Jalen Brunson has recorded 20.0 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points less than Friday's over/under.
  • He has collected 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 fewer than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).
  • Brunson has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
  • Brunson's 4.0 made three-pointers per game is 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

