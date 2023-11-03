For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cam Atkinson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

  • In five of 10 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
  • Atkinson has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • Atkinson's shooting percentage is 20.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
