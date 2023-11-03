Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Sabres on November 3?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Cam Atkinson a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Atkinson stats and insights
- In five of 10 games this season, Atkinson has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted five shots and scored one goal.
- Atkinson has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Atkinson's shooting percentage is 20.7%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
