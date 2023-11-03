The Philadelphia Flyers, Cam Atkinson among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Atkinson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Cam Atkinson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

Atkinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:30 per game on the ice, is -4.

Atkinson has scored a goal in five of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In six of 10 games this season, Atkinson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Atkinson has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through 10 games played).

The implied probability that Atkinson goes over his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 1 9 Points 1 6 Goals 1 3 Assists 0

