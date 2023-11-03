Cam Atkinson Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
The Philadelphia Flyers, Cam Atkinson among them, face the Buffalo Sabres on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center. Thinking about a wager on Atkinson? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Cam Atkinson vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Atkinson Season Stats Insights
- Atkinson's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:30 per game on the ice, is -4.
- Atkinson has scored a goal in five of 10 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- In six of 10 games this season, Atkinson has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Atkinson has registered an assist once this season, and had multiple assists in that game (through 10 games played).
- The implied probability that Atkinson goes over his points prop total is 53.5%, based on the odds.
- Atkinson has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Atkinson Stats vs. the Sabres
- The Sabres are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|1
|9
|Points
|1
|6
|Goals
|1
|3
|Assists
|0
