The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game versus the Buffalo Sabres is slated for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Cameron York score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Cameron York score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

York stats and insights

In one of 10 games this season, York scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (three shots).

York has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 29 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.7 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

