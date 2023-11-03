Cameron York Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sabres - November 3
The Philadelphia Flyers, Cameron York included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on York intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.
Cameron York vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Flyers vs Sabres Game Info
York Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, York has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 23:35 on the ice per game.
- In one of 10 games this year, York has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.
- York has a point in three games this season through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.
- In two of 10 contests this year, York has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- York's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of York going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.
York Stats vs. the Sabres
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|10
|Games
|4
|3
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|1
