The Philadelphia Flyers, Cameron York included, will meet the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on York intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Cameron York vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Flyers vs Sabres Game Info

York Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, York has a plus-minus rating of -2, while averaging 23:35 on the ice per game.

In one of 10 games this year, York has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

York has a point in three games this season through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of 10 contests this year, York has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

York's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of York going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

York Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are giving up 29 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 10 Games 4 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

