In the upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Casey Mittelstadt to find the back of the net for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mittelstadt stats and insights

Mittelstadt has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

Mittelstadt has zero points on the power play.

Mittelstadt's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.1 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.