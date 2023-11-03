The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Casey Mittelstadt vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH

NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sabres vs Flyers Game Info

Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 16:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

In three of 10 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Mittelstadt has a point in five games this season (out of 10), including multiple points four times.

In four of 10 games this year, Mittelstadt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 10 Games 4 9 Points 7 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 6

