Casey Mittelstadt Game Preview: Sabres vs. Flyers - November 3
The Buffalo Sabres, including Casey Mittelstadt, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Philadelphia Flyers. There are prop bets for Mittelstadt available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Casey Mittelstadt vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, MSG-B, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Sabres vs Flyers Game Info
|Sabres vs Flyers Odds/Over/Under
|Sabres vs Flyers Prediction
|Sabres vs Flyers Betting Trends & Stats
|Sabres vs Flyers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mittelstadt Season Stats Insights
- In 10 games this season, Mittelstadt has averaged 16:21 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.
- In three of 10 games this year, Mittelstadt has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Mittelstadt has a point in five games this season (out of 10), including multiple points four times.
- In four of 10 games this year, Mittelstadt has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
- The implied probability is 50% that Mittelstadt hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Mittelstadt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Mittelstadt Stats vs. the Flyers
- The Flyers are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 33 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-1).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Philadelphia
|10
|Games
|4
|9
|Points
|7
|3
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|6
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.