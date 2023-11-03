The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Chris Tierney score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Tierney 2022-23 stats and insights

Tierney scored in three of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Tierney produced zero points on the power play last season.

Tierney's shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 0.3 shots per game.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Blues earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN

