Will Chris Tierney Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 3?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game against the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Chris Tierney score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Chris Tierney score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tierney 2022-23 stats and insights
- Tierney scored in three of 36 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Tierney produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Tierney's shooting percentage last season was 15.8%. He averaged 0.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, allowing 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Blues earned four shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and MSGSN
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.