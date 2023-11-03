If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Columbia County, Wisconsin this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Columbia County, Wisconsin High School Football Games This Week

Xavier High School at Lodi High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Lodi, WI

Lodi, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Modoc High School at Fall River High School